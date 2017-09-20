50 Mobsters Arrested in Southern Italy

Bulgaria: 50 Mobsters Arrested in Southern Italy Source: Twitter

Italian police arrest 50 people for mafia links in the southern province of Apulia.

According to ANSA, all arrested are members of the local Sakra organized crime group. They will be charged with murder, blackmail, drug trafficking and arms. The operation, started at the end of last year, was carried out in the towns of Lecce, Brindisi and Taranto.

