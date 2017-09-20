Trump UN Speech: The "Rocket Man" is About to Commit Suicide

US President Donald Trump has said during his first speech to the UN General Assembly that Washington may have to "totally destroy" North Korea if it does not become more compliant and abandon its nuclear program, AFP reported.

The United States of America "have great strength and patience, but if they are forced to defend themselves or their allies, we will have no choice but to completely destroy North Korea."

"The rocket man is about to commit suicide," the US head of state said, referring to Kim Jong-un. Trump also referred to him as "Rocket Man" two days ago on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump warned of the danger of "criminal nations," considering North Korea and Iran. Trump has called the government in Tehran a "corrupt dictatorship," and the US-Iran nuclear agreement signed by Obama is "a shame to the United States" and "and that's not the last thing you will hear on the subject."

US President Donald Trump said that it is necessary to limit threats to global sovereignty from Ukraine to the South China Sea. The head of state did not mention Russia and China directly, but his comments eloquently hinted at the actions of Moscow and Beijing. "We must reject threats to sovereignty - from Ukraine to the South China Sea," he said, adding that "we must have respect for the law, respect for borders and respect for cultures."