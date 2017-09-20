Scottish Man Traveled Around the World with a Bicycle for Record 78 Days

Mark Ian McLeod Beaumont has regained the world record for a bicycle tour after his adventure called "A Journey around the World in 80 Days" was completed on Monday, inspired by Jules Verne's eponymous novel.

The 34-year-old Scot traveled 18,000 miles (29,000 km) for 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes. Beaumont started from Paris, crossed a number of European countries, Mongolia, China, Australia and the United States to finish again in front of the Arc de Triumphe.

So the Scot regained the record he set in 2008, travelling the distance for 194 days. Subsequently, several have improved this achievement, and last time it was 123 days - the New Zealander Andrew Nicholson. During the planned "3-year-long" voyage, Beaumont was accompanied by several support staff.

"I have almost done no steps for the past two and a half months, and that's just weeks of barely any sleep, you just have to decide not to stop for anything in the world," he explained after the successful final.