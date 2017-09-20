Ecologists will Protest in front of Parliament

The coalition of non-governmental organizations "Let's protect nature in Bulgaria" organized a protest at 18.30 before the National Assembly, BNR announced.

The reason is the rejected presidential veto on amendments to the Environmental Protection Act. They quashed the second instance court in appealing environmental impact assessments of investment projects of national interest. Thus, the largest and most environmentally hazardous projects such as nuclear power plants and oil pipelines will be subject to appeal at one instance only.

Ecologists warn: "Legislative changes lead to the plundering and destruction of Bulgarian nature." Bulgaria is now like Turkmenistan and Ukraine as the only countries with a warning to suspend the rights of the Aarhus Convention on Access to Information, Public Participation in Decision-Making and Access to Justice on environmental issues. "

"There is no one-stop institution handling production for the environmental laws in any other country of the European Union and is still only present in some African and Asian countries," Konstantin Ivanov of WWF - Bulgaria said on Horizon.

Today, environmentalists will also protest against the work of the American miners in our country. They want the resignation of the agriculture minister Rumen Porozhanov.