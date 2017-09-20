More than 20,000 People were Evacuated Because of Bomb Threats in Moscow

Source: Twitter

Anonymous bomb signals in nearly 30 buildings were received in Moscow and three Russian regions - Moscow and Rostov and Yamal. While more than 20,000 people were evacuated, TASS reported, referring to local authorities.

"There have been anonymous bomb threat calls in 27 buildings - 10 administrative establishments, 14 shopping centers, two restaurants and one school," a source from the police said. "Part of the information is not confirmed, and other sites are still under review," the security services said.

