Eight People were Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Mladost Quarter of Sofia
Eight people are arrested in the Mladost quarter for drug trafficking, Interior Ministry announced.
Eleven addresses were searched in the neighborhood. An ambulance was also called in, as one of the detainees was ill. "This is an operation of the drug trafficking unit of the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of the Interior, many addresses were searched on the territory of the capital, the captured people are a drug distribution group," National Police Director Hristo Terziyski told bTV. In his words, more arrests are expected. All of them are about to face charges.
