General Prosecutor of Russia: 'Russia is Not a Threat to Bulgaria'
''Russia is not a threat to Bulgaria.'' This was stated by General Prosecutor of Russia Yuri Chayka during his meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, a reporter at BGNES reported.
"Our nations have always been friends and continue to be such," Yuri Chayka stressed in a Facebook post at the Russian Embassy in Sofia. During his talks with the Bulgarian Prime Minister, he has also commented on a number of economic issues.
Novinite.com recalls that regarding the conclusion in a recent government report that Russia poses a threat to Bulgaria, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov commented that Russia was identified as a threatbecause of Bulgaria‘s membership of NATO.
