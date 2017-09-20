Traffic on 'Vitinya' Tunnel on Hemus Highway is Now Restored

Traffic on the renovated Vitinya tunnel on the Hemus highway in the direction of Varna has been restored today, reported bTV.

The "Vitinya" Tunnel is the longest in Bulgaria - 1195 m. It has been in operation for 33 years.

His repair started at the end of June last year and was scheduled to end a month ago. However, due to an open structural defect, the opening of the tunnel slowed down.