Traffic on 'Vitinya' Tunnel on Hemus Highway is Now Restored
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Traffic on the renovated Vitinya tunnel on the Hemus highway in the direction of Varna has been restored today, reported bTV.
The "Vitinya" Tunnel is the longest in Bulgaria - 1195 m. It has been in operation for 33 years.
His repair started at the end of June last year and was scheduled to end a month ago. However, due to an open structural defect, the opening of the tunnel slowed down.
- » BGN 2M Will be The Budget For Archaeological Works in Bulgaria in 2018
- » Austria: There are New Migration Routes Through Bulgaria and Romania
- » Bulgarian National Assembly Elected a Total of 11 Members of the Supreme Judicial Council
- » General Prosecutor of Russia: 'Russia is Not a Threat to Bulgaria'
- » There is No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Earthquake in Mexico
- » Prosecutor is Sentenced to 6 Months Probation
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)