There is No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Earthquake in Mexico

According to information from the Embassy in Mexico at 8:30 am, there is no data of injured Bulgarian citizens in the 7.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Mexico last night, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry (MFA) said, quoted by bTV.

The Bulgarian Embassy is in contact with local authorities and monitors the situation.

All Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information or to report their relatives can do it using the phone numbers of the Embassy in Mexico:

+52 55 5596 3283;

+52 55 5596 3293;

+52 55 5596 3295;

+52 1 55 6064 5199

or in Facebook at: EmbajadadeBulgaria Mexico