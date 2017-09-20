Bulgaria’s Central Bank Published Handbook on Financial Products and Services

Business » FINANCE | September 20, 2017, Wednesday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Central Bank Published Handbook on Financial Products and Services bnb.bg

The Bulgarian National Bank has published an updated "Information on Financial Products and Services" handbook on its website, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The handbook contains helpful information on the main features of the offered accounts, deposits, cards and credit products.

It includes a special section with tips for resolving customers disputes. If a dispute arises, it advices customers to first contact the service bank / financial or payment institution / electronic money company.

Information is published for contact with the structural units in the relevant institutions responsible for dealing with consumer complaints.

If the parties fail to reach an agreement after a complaint to an institution, individuals may refer the dispute to the respective Conciliation Committe. Detailed information on the conciliation committees operating in Bulgaria in the field of financial services can also be found in the Handbook

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Central Bank, book, investments, money, finance
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria