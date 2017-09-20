British Police Arrest Third Man in London Tube Attack Investigation
pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
British police said on Tuesday they made a third arrest linked to Friday’s tube attack in Parsons Green, London, that injured 30 people, Reuters reported.
British police said on Tuesday they made a third arrest linked to Friday’s tube attack in Parsons Green, London, that injured 30 people, Reuters reported.
The arrest, of a 25-year-old man, was made in Newport, Wales, they said in a statement.
A search was taking place at an address in the town.
- » EU Strengthens its Syria Crisis Response Through Additional Funding to UNICEF
- » New Мeasures to Scale up EU Cybersecurity
- » France Clears Hundreds of Migrants From Wood Near Calais
- » Catalonia Referendum: Spanish Raid on Unipost Deals Blow to Vote
- » Maria Gabriel: The EU Needs Cybersecurity Specialists
- » Emmanuel Macron to Push Euro Plan into German Coalition Talks
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)