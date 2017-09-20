British Police Arrest Third Man in London Tube Attack Investigation

British police said on Tuesday they made a third arrest linked to Friday’s tube attack in Parsons Green, London, that injured 30 people, Reuters reported.

The arrest, of a 25-year-old man, was made in Newport, Wales, they said in a statement. 

A search was taking place at an address in the town.

