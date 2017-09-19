215,000 Eggs Containing Fipronil Were Found in Plovdiv

215,000 eggs containing fipronil have been found in a warehouse and stores in Plovdiv, the head of the regional food safety office, Kamen Yankov announced, reported Dnes.bg



The eggs have been seized for destruction.

"The trader is will not be subject to sanctions because he can not know that the eggs contain fipronil". However, the producer will be punished, as the use of fipronil is banned for productive animals.



The found volume of fipronil is far from the toxic dose, but above the norm.

According to him, an egg will not cause any damage to the body; about 2 kg of eggs per month should be consumed. The infection came through an animal that has been treated with fipronil.



Inspectors continue work to detect any more fipronil-affected eggs.