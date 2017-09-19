Prosecutor is Sentenced to 6 Months Probation

September 19, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Prosecutor is Sentenced to 6 Months Probation 168chasa.bg

Rumyana Zheleva from the Dobrich District Prosecutor's Office was sentenced to 6 months probation by the Sofia City Court. She was sent to court for unlawful use of office and for perjury. The court convicted her on both charges.

Zheleva is accused of a case in 2012. Then her husband was stopped by police officers who suspected him to be drunk. His car raced along the road that made the impression on the policemen, and when they stopped it, they found that the driver was drinking alcohol. But he firmly refused to be tested on the spot, did not present a driver's license, but called his wife.

Zheleva came to the place with her husband's documents. She presented herself to the police officers, telling them she was a prosecutor and asked if she could do anything to keep her husband out of trouble.

During the incident, Zheleva explained to the policemen that they had no right to hold her husband and reminded them that she was a prosecutor. 

Tags: Zheleva, Prosecutor, sentenced
