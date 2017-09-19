Maria Gabriel: The EU Needs Cybersecurity Specialists
We need cybersecurity specialists to offer a perspective. This was stated by EU Commissioner for Digitization Maria Gabriel at a press conference on which the European Commission presented its idea of establishing a European Network and Information Security Agency.
Gabriel has identified Internet security as a challenge for citizens and organizations. She noted that the new agency will work in cooperation with the European cyber-dissemination center. It is imperative to make progress before the next crisis, the EU commissioner said. In response to a question, she specified that the EC does not decide where the new agency will be.
