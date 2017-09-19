By December 20 Bulgaria Will Have Exact Program of Its Presidency of the Council of EU
By December 20, we will know the exact program of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, it became clear today. Parliament is currently discussing its priorities in the Security and Justice sector, reported bTV.
Our country will insist on the creation of a European Public Prosecutor's Office, which will control how EU funds are spent.
Prosecutors will be appointed under a mechanism to ensure their independence.
