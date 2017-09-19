By December 20 Bulgaria Will Have Exact Program of Its Presidency of the Council of EU

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | September 19, 2017, Tuesday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: By December 20 Bulgaria Will Have Exact Program of Its Presidency of the Council of EU eu2018bg

By December 20, we will know the exact program of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, it became clear today. Parliament is currently discussing its priorities in the Security and Justice sector, reported bTV.

Our country will insist on the creation of a European Public Prosecutor's Office, which will control how EU funds are spent.

Prosecutors will be appointed under a mechanism to ensure their independence.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, bulgarian presidency of the council of the eu, program, prosecutors
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria