Bulgarian Interior Minister: ''Effective Management of Migration is Priority for Bulgarian EU Presidency''

''A priority for the Bulgarian EU presidency is the effective management of migration.'' This was what the Bulgarian Interior Minister Valentin Radev said during a discussion on the priorities of our country for the upcoming presidency.



"It is a great chance for Bulgaria to put its themes and show that we can accomplish them. The main topics in Europe are migration and security. The exchange of information and the use of information systems is crucial'', he further said.



''Bulgaria will work for increasing the deportation of those illegally staying in the countries, improving the national procedures, and will seek a consensus on the common European refugee system'', the minister explained.



The main issues in Europe are migration and security, and a crucial element is the exchange of information and the use of information systems, he said. The Bulgarian presidency will also seek to encourage the improvement of law enforcement agencies.

Source: Trud Newspaper