At Least 4 PKK Terrorists Killed in Airstrikes in Northern Iraq

At least four PKK terrorists were killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq, weapon emplacements, hideouts and ammunition depots belonging to the terrorists have been destroyed in airstrikes, the Turkish military said in a statement early Tuesday, Daily Sabah reported.



According to the statement, the military received intelligence that the terrorists, located in northern Iraqi regions of Avaşin-Basyan, were planning to carry out attacks.



Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.



Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.