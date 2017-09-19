At Least 4 PKK Terrorists Killed in Airstrikes in Northern Iraq

World | September 19, 2017, Tuesday // 13:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: At Least 4 PKK Terrorists Killed in Airstrikes in Northern Iraq pixabay.com

At least four PKK terrorists were killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq, weapon emplacements, hideouts and ammunition depots belonging to the terrorists have been destroyed in airstrikes, the Turkish military said in a statement early Tuesday, Daily Sabah reported.

According to the statement, the military received intelligence that the terrorists, located in northern Iraqi regions of Avaşin-Basyan, were planning to carry out attacks.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: airstrikes, terrorist, Iraq, military, PKK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria