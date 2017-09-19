Scientists Predict Climate Catastrophe by 2100

US scientists have predicted the occurrence of a climate catastrophe by 2100, Tape said.

The impact of rising annual average temperatures on the living conditions of the planet is estimated. Three scenarios are considered. In line with the first scenario considered "dangerous", the rise in average annual temperatures by no more than 3 degrees Celsius will cause an increase in the number and intensity of hurricanes and floods, as well as more frequent drought.

Raising temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius will cause complete destruction of the ice cover in Western Antarctica and the destruction of rainy equatorial forests in the Amazon, and under the heat and hunger will be over 7 billion people.

The "ultra-catastrophic" or "existential" scenario predicts average annual temperatures to rise by more than 5 degrees Celsius, but scientists have not assessed the effects of such climate warming. It is known that in such a case humanity will face an acute shortage of essential resources, especially fresh water. Over the last 200 years, over 600 billion tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have been emitted as a result of human activity. This led to an increase in the carbon dioxide content in the atmosphere by 0.012 percent and caused an increase in the average global air temperature by 1 degree Celsius. The results of the study are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.