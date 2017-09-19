NIMH: Mostly sunny weather today, with temperatures of up to 29°-34°

Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly sunny weather today, with temperatures of up to 29°-34° pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny today, sometimes with increased cloudiness mainly in the northern and western regions. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Short rains are expected only in some areas. There will be light to moderate wind from East-Southeast. The maximum temperatures will range between 29° and 34°.

There are good weather conditions for tourism on the mountains today, the Bulgarian Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.
It is sunny and quiet everywhere, except for the Balkan Mountain where there is light to moderate wind on the ridge. Fog was reported on Botev Peak.

Excluding the fallen paraglider near Sopot, no other accidents with tourists have been registered.


