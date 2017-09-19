BGN 43 Million Provided to 15 Municipalities for Rehabilitation of Streets, Urban Environments and Schools

In the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers, mayors of 15 municipalities received from Boyko Borisov their first signed contracts under the Rural Development Program (RDP) 2014-2020.



The projects will be implemented under sub-measure 7.2 "Investments in the creation, improvement or expansion of all types of small-scale infrastructure" of Measure 7 "Main services and renewal of rural areas" of the Program.



Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porozhanov said that EUR 341 million is the value of the first transaction in several directions. "The first contracts have already begun, and they are mostly for community centers, educational and social infrastructure. The overall budget will be around EUR 380- 390 million. Our forecast with the Agriculture Fund is to finalize them within 2-3 months, which depends on the provision and finalization of documents on the part of the municipalities, "Porozhanov said.



"The sooner you submit the sooner contracts go, it all goes directly to people, because they are community centers, schools, kindergartens, water supply and roads. The faster and more efficient you will feel. Since you are from all parties, next year you will be able to go ahead with the projects for the next local elections to be ready for everyone, "Borisov said to the mayors.