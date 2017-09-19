Ryanair Canceled Over 20 Flights to and from Sofia

The popular low-cost airline Ryanair has canceled a large number of its flights in the coming weeks because of organizational problems. Our country is also affected, it became clear from the website of the carrier, reported bTV.

Those who will fly from and to Stansted London Airport on September 22 (FR9961 and FR9962), 28 and 30 September, 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 October (FR9967 and FR9968) are affected.

All passengers may request their money back or choose another flight.