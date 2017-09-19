Ryanair Canceled Over 20 Flights to and from Sofia
pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The popular low-cost airline Ryanair has canceled a large number of its flights in the coming weeks because of organizational problems. Our country is also affected, it became clear from the website of the carrier, reported bTV.
Those who will fly from and to Stansted London Airport on September 22 (FR9961 and FR9962), 28 and 30 September, 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 October (FR9967 and FR9968) are affected.
All passengers may request their money back or choose another flight.
- » Ryanair Publishes Full List of Cancellations
- » Ryanair Under Pressure to Publish Full List of Cancelled Flights
- » Bulgarian Tourist Information Center has Started Work in Shanghai
- » Bansko Ski Resort Among the 15 Best Ski Resorts in the World
- » Bulgarian Tourism Minister: 'Bulgarian-Russian Relations in the Sphere of Tourism Were Very Successful This Year'
- » Bulgarian Tourism Minister Will Participate in the 22nd General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)