Boyko Borisov Met with the Russian Prosecutor General

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with the General Prosecutor of the Russian Federation, Yuri Chayka, who is visiting Bulgaria, the government information service said.

Attending the meeting were Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and Anatoly Makarov, Emergency Ambassador and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation. During the conversation at the Council of Ministers, the two discussed topical issues in the field of security and the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Borisov noted that we are interested in Russian tourists to visit Bulgaria and thanked the services of both countries for providing a calm season for them. Prime Minister Borisov drew attention to the trade and economic relations between Bulgaria and Russia, stressing that it would be mutually beneficial to continue their development.

Earlier today, posters with the image of Sotir Tsatsarov appeared in front of the Palace of Justice with a red jersey on which the image of Chaika stands.

