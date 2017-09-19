Students Introduce Projects for the Renovation of Varna

Projects for the change of the urban environment in Varna were presented by future architects at the entrance of the Sea Garden, BGNES reported from Varna.

They are prepared within the framework of the Student Laboratory "Varna - city for the people". The organization works in support of the quality urban environment and the creation of public spaces, adapted to the needs of the people. The will for support and scientific guidance of the established student lab has been expressed by the world-famous Danish architect Prof. Ian Geel, who arrives in Varna in October.

The aim of the Student Laboratory is to generate a wide range of projects that offer creative and unusual ideas for aestheticisation of the urban environment in the Bulgarian Sea Capital. It will work to support the creation of public spaces adapted to the needs of the people. The concept of the laboratory envisages the development of creative and innovative projects for Varna by students and lecturers, to be used by Varna Municipality for real implementation.