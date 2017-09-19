Farms with Dangerous Eggs are Still Closed

The three farms where eggs were found with fipronil remain shut down, reports Sega.

Currently, the withdrawal of eggs and the destruction of dangerous products continues, announced Minister of Agriculture and Food Rumen Porozhanov.

"Currently, over 1.3 million eggs are forbidden. The amount grows, but that's because every day these hens lay 130,000 eggs, "Porozhanov explained. "Even yesterday I went through two stores. I did not see panic among consumers - they should eggs' serial numbers, "the Agriculture Minister said.