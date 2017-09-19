Farms with Dangerous Eggs are Still Closed
Archive
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The three farms where eggs were found with fipronil remain shut down, reports Sega.
Currently, the withdrawal of eggs and the destruction of dangerous products continues, announced Minister of Agriculture and Food Rumen Porozhanov.
"Currently, over 1.3 million eggs are forbidden. The amount grows, but that's because every day these hens lay 130,000 eggs, "Porozhanov explained. "Even yesterday I went through two stores. I did not see panic among consumers - they should eggs' serial numbers, "the Agriculture Minister said.
- » Private Doctors Offer an Introduction of a Fee for Children
- » Deputy Minister of Health Presents in Brussels the Candidacy of Sofia for Hosting EMA
- » Within Days it will be Clear if there are More Bulgarian Eggs Containing Fipronil
- » Eggs Containg Fipronil Found in Bulgaria
- » There is No Harmful Food on the Bulgarian Market
- » Frozen Egg Melange Containing Fipronil Was Found in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)