Dimitar Berbatov is Preparing to Become BFU Chief or Minister

Football player Dimitar Berbatov announced he sees his future in the sport management. His statement came after receiving his "Sports Management" diploma from the National Sports Academy.

"I can be a manager with this diploma. Can I be at the head of the Bulgarian Football Union? Yes, I can do it, but I can be a minister, too, I have to aim high, but everything will come with in its due time, and next year I will be 37, so I have to think about the future. My diploma will help me if I decide to manage, "said Berbatov, quoted by bTV.

The football star is about to play in the Indian "Kerala Blasters". "I will continue to play soccer in India and I want to justify the expectations of all people. I can not even see myself as a striker, I'm going to be a midfielder, show the young guys, wait for interviews, in my time there I'm going to popularize football, "he said.

On 20 September, Berbatov will take part in the show of Hristo Stoichkov and the Barcelona team in Stara Zagora. The duel has a starts at 19:00.

"Certainly it will not be a Champions League game, but it will be nice to see the people we played with and to have people as it was on my jubilee game and on his, "said Berbo.