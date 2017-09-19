A Powerful Earthquake in Chile

A 5.9-magnitude quake was recorded in the coastal areas of Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

According to them, the epicenter of the earthquake was 218 km northwest of Santiago, the Chilean capital. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

