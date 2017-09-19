A Powerful Earthquake in Chile
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 19, 2017, Tuesday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 5.9-magnitude quake was recorded in the coastal areas of Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.
According to them, the epicenter of the earthquake was 218 km northwest of Santiago, the Chilean capital. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.
- » NIMH: Mostly sunny weather today, with temperatures of up to 29°-34°
- » Category 5 Hurricane Maria Powers Up for Another Blow to the Caribbean
- » Earthquake of 4 on the Richter Scale in Turkey
- » Hurricane Maria to Become Major Storm Near Caribbean Islands
- » After Irma, the Island of Barbuda Remains Deserted
- » Oil Spill Approaches the Shores of Athens
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)