40 Million People Live in Slavery

Society | September 19, 2017, Tuesday // 11:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 40 Million People Live in Slavery Source: Twitter

40.3 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery. This is a new global study by the United Nations International Labor Organization and the Walk Free Foundation, published today.

Approximately 1/4 of them are children. Data (2016) show that 24.9 million people worldwide were involved in forced labor and 15.4 million in forced marriages. 71% of modern slaves are women and children.

A second report within the same study shows that 152 million children between 5 and 17, roughly one in 10, are forced to work - 64 million of them are girls, 88 million boys. Most of them are in Africa (72.1 million). There are 62 million in Asia, 10.7 million in North and South America, 5.5 million in Europe and Central Asia, 1.2 million in the Arab countries.

About a third of children between the ages of 5 and 14 who work are outside the education system. 38% of them work at risk, nearly 2/3 of those between 15 and 17 years of age work more than 43 hours a week.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: modern slavery, statistics
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria