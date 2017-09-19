40 Million People Live in Slavery

40.3 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery. This is a new global study by the United Nations International Labor Organization and the Walk Free Foundation, published today.

Approximately 1/4 of them are children. Data (2016) show that 24.9 million people worldwide were involved in forced labor and 15.4 million in forced marriages. 71% of modern slaves are women and children.

A second report within the same study shows that 152 million children between 5 and 17, roughly one in 10, are forced to work - 64 million of them are girls, 88 million boys. Most of them are in Africa (72.1 million). There are 62 million in Asia, 10.7 million in North and South America, 5.5 million in Europe and Central Asia, 1.2 million in the Arab countries.

About a third of children between the ages of 5 and 14 who work are outside the education system. 38% of them work at risk, nearly 2/3 of those between 15 and 17 years of age work more than 43 hours a week.