Sergei Lavrov: The situation on the Korean Peninsula is Critical

Politics | September 19, 2017, Tuesday // 11:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sergei Lavrov: The situation on the Korean Peninsula is Critical Source: Twitter

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is in New York for the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations, met with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and said that the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula requires all sides of the region to constantly interact with one another and look for a way out of the crisis, writes Russian newspaper Moskovski Komsomolets.

Lavrov and Kono discussed security issues in the Northeast Asia region during their meeting in the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. "The constant dialogue between Russia and Japan on security issues in Northeast Asia is very important in the context of the critical situation that has developed on the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said.

"The exchange of views between Moscow and Tokyo on topics from the international agenda, including security issues in our common region, is very helpful to our countries," the Russian Foreign Minister said, adding that the existing exchange of views on this , as well as other issues, is very valuable.

"We, with my Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, paid special attention to the situation on the Korean Peninsula. It is very important to regulate this issue on the basis of a dialogue between all the stakeholders, "Lavrov said.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lavrov, UN, Kono
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria