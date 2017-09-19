Sergei Lavrov: The situation on the Korean Peninsula is Critical

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is in New York for the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations, met with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and said that the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula requires all sides of the region to constantly interact with one another and look for a way out of the crisis, writes Russian newspaper Moskovski Komsomolets.

Lavrov and Kono discussed security issues in the Northeast Asia region during their meeting in the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. "The constant dialogue between Russia and Japan on security issues in Northeast Asia is very important in the context of the critical situation that has developed on the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said.

"The exchange of views between Moscow and Tokyo on topics from the international agenda, including security issues in our common region, is very helpful to our countries," the Russian Foreign Minister said, adding that the existing exchange of views on this , as well as other issues, is very valuable.

"We, with my Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, paid special attention to the situation on the Korean Peninsula. It is very important to regulate this issue on the basis of a dialogue between all the stakeholders, "Lavrov said.