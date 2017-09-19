Trump Wants to Hold a Military Parade for the Fourth of July

US President Donald Trump said he wants to hold a military parade on the streets of Washington on the national holiday of the United States on July 4, according to the American Internet edition Talking Points Memo, quoted by Focus.

The publication refers to the words of the US President, expressed during his meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in New York.

Donald Trump explained his idea as he sat down for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He said he was impressed by the military parade in central Paris in July, when he was visiting the French capital. According to him, the two-hour procession of soldiers and military equipment was "a great thing for France and its spirit," and said he wanted to hold such a parade for the American people.

In his own way, the American president said he wanted his parade to be bigger and better than he had seen in France.

"It was one of the best parades I've ever seen," Trump said. "These were two amazing hours in which we saw military power and I think it was great for France and its spirit."

"Mostly because of what I've witnessed, I'm thinking about doing something like this on July 4 in Washington, Pennsylvania Avenue," the US president said. "We will try to surpass the French."

He noted that the parade in France included representatives of various soldiers, various war equipment and armed forces carrying different uniforms. "It was really well done," he said.

"So we are thinking of holding a really big parade on July 4, on Pennsylvania Boulevard, to show our military strength," Trump added.