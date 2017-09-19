The First Chinese Space Station will Fall to Earth in Early 2018.

China's first Tianguen-1 space station will crash on Earth in January or February 2018, according to a California-based American non-commercial aerospace corporation, quoted by Newsweek.

China reported in September 2016 that it had lost contact with the station and it was flying unmanageably. Its operation ended in March 2016 and the scientists had to land it by directing it with its engines, but after the disconnection, it slowed its movement under the influence of gravity and dropped by 170 meters in a day. As it enter the dense layers of the atmosphere, it will burn, but some big debris will hit the Earth.

The station, whose name means Heavenly Palace-1, is 10.4 meters long, has a diameter of 3.35 meters and weighs 8506 kg. It was launched in 2011 and was mainly designed for unmanned-field experiments, though two piloted ships jammed with it. The first two taikons were flying with them - Liu Yang and Wang Jepin.

In clear nights, the station is visible from the Earth, including Bulgaria, as a bright moving point. Its trajectory can be traced back on www.heavens-above.com. Burning into the atmosphere will last for several tens of a second, but it can not be said where it will be. Scientists will calculate its exact trajectory a few days before it falls. The probability of hitting a settlement is very small, but people are advised not to search for debris because they may be highly toxic.