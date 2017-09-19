Roger Waters with a New Concert in Bulgaria in 2018

Bulgaria: Roger Waters with a New Concert in Bulgaria in 2018

Roger Waters, part of legendary Pink Floyd, will have a new concert in Bulgaria. It will be in 2018 and will be part of the European Us + Them tour, reports Chronicle. 

There is not yet a specific date for our country, but the official website of the 74-year-old musician has announced that it will tour the Old Continent from Portugal to Russia, playing in 23 countries altogether.

Among the listed is Bulgaria. In the Us + Them, Waters will play Pink Floyd's songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

So far, there is no confirmation of who organizes the Waters show, but recently, the owner of Sofia Music Enterprises Dimitar Kovachev-Funky announced in an interview that his company is negotiating with Waters. Namely, SME organizes the spectacular first visit of Roger Waters in 2013 at "Vasil Levski", part of The Wall tour.

