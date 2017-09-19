Wayne Rooney Pleaded Guilty, Remains 2 Years Without a Driving License

Wayne Rooney pleaded guilty for the charge of drunk driving, reports Mirror.

Everton's star and legend of English football will be without a driving license for two years, and he's been given 12 months probation and will have to make 100 hours of socially useful work.

The 31-year-old footballer declined to comment on entering the court where he was accompanied by a modest entourage.

Rooney was caught driving drunk the car of a woman he met at a bar on September 1.

The wife of the soccer player is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

On Sunday, the striker was warmly welcomed by Old Trafford's audience, where he returned for the first time after his transfer to Everton, but he also suffered a disappointing loss after United won 4-0.

Rooney, who is the top scorer in the history of "Red Devils", was replaced in the 82nd minute.