The Case Against the Higher Prices of Heating and Hot Water Begins

On Tuesday, the lawsuit against the decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission was initiated, which increased the price of heat, reports Mediapool.

At the end of April, it became known that the Prosecutor's Office filed a case before the Metropolitan Administrative Court. With the decision, the regulator has actually increased the price of heating and hot water by more than 25 percent.

According to the protest, the energy regulator has in fact agreed to abstain from the law to ensure that prices are raised.

"Such a situation is not in line with the objectives under Article 2 of the Energy Act and with the basic guidelines for the activities of the independent state body whose activities are carried out under the law on the basis of independence, impartiality, professionalism, integrity, consistency , publicity and transparency, a situation of predestination has been created because the production is realized in a secure environment that the natural gas price that determines the present solution will inevitably be validated, " was the announcement and prosecution.

The Prosecutor's Office has questioned the KEVR's decision and the price of gas, in force since April 1, when the raw material rose by almost 30 per cent due to substantial breaches.