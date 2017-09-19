Parliament Will Vote For a New Governor of the National Social Security Institute

At an extraordinary session MPs will vote for a new governor of the National Social Security Institute.

The only nomination for the post is Deputy Social Minister Ivaylo Ivanov. He is a candidate of GERB and United Patriots.

The procedure for the election of a NSI governor was announced after Bisser Petkov became Minister of Labor and Social Policy in the Borisov 3 Cabinet.

Ivailo Ivanov has an economic education, worked at the Social Assistance Agency.