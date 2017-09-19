250 000 BGN Will Cost the Office Equipment for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU

The intensive work of the Ministry of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union continues to ensure the logistics of the events that will take place in the first half of the year 2018 in Bulgaria. In this connection, a quarter of a million public procurement contract has been announced for the supply of computers and office equipment, reported BGNES.

For BGN 71 500 excluding VAT The Ministry of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2018 will buy 34 laptops, 8 desktop computers, server equipment, hard drives, etc. A total of 23 multifunction devices - printers, scanners, copiers - will be purchased for 88 000 BGN without VAT. Nearly BGN 10,000 excluding VAT will cost 29 operating systems.

Another BGN 54,500, excluding VAT, will be for supplies for copiers and printers for the Presidency. Other nearly BGN 30,000 excluding VAT will be paid for office equipment that is included in the public procurement for furniture delivery.

The deadline for submitting bids is 10 October