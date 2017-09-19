Insurgents Attack Syrian-Government Areas Near Hama

Insurgent groups launched a big attack on Syrian government-held areas north of the city of Hama on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a media outlet run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah reported, quoted by Reuters.

Several groups participated in the well-planned attack on government-held villages, the Observatory said, including Tahrir al-Sham - an alliance of Islamist groups spearheaded by the jihadist group formerly known as the Nusra Front.

The Hezbollah-run military news outlet said the army and its allies were repelling what it described as a large-scale attack in the area by the Nusra Front and factions affiliated to it. The Nusra Front denounced ceasefire talks in Kazakhstan last week, and vowed to keep fighting.