Police Found 40 Illegal Migrants in Sofia

40 illegal migrants were found early this morning in a small house in ''Modern suburb'' district of Sofia during a large-scale police operation, confirmed for bTV by the Interior Ministry.

Migrants are from Iraq and Syria. Among them, there are nine children. There are yet to be found translators who will be able to talk to detainees.

The police is looking for the owner of the house.

