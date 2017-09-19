'Inspiration' Festival of the Old Town of Plovdiv Will Run Until 24th of September

The festival of the Old Town in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv is already running and its worth to see it. The opening started with an exciting folklore concert on the stage of the Ancient Theater with the participation of Trakia Folklore Ensemble from Plovdiv and Strandzha Folklore Ensemble from Bourgas.

The festivities will run until 24th of September, reported BNT.

This year all events will be under the motto "Inspiration".

The programme includes numerous events for all ages and interests - concerts, exhibitions, documentary film screening, traditional mosaic techniques, theater performances, magic, demonstration of drawing masks and dolls, folklore concerts, performances and crafts fairs a book premiere and a mobile application.

The opening of the Autumn Crafts Fair, which is part of the tradition of the holiday programme, wil begin on 21th September at 5:45 pm with a festive street procession from the Ethnographic Museum to the Ouzun Charshiya of the Small Main Street.