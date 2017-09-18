Sofia is in Talks with the European Investment Bank Over Financing of New Projects
''In a few months, Sofia will be the capital of Europe and I believe it will present itself worthy.'' This is what Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova said at the official session of the Sofia Municipal Council, which took place on September 17, according to Focus News Agency.
" What we have achieved and the way Sofia looks like now show that we have done our job. I believe we can move forward together. In a few months Sofia will be not only our capital, but also the capital of Europe. Thousands of people will be our guests and our task is to showcase its potential. What they will see is what we do." Fandakova said.
Moreover, she said today that Sofia is in talks with the European Investment Bank over financing of new projects including the third line of the Sofia metro and the third phase of its waste processing plant, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
- » Russia Was Identified as a Threat Because of Bulgaria‘s Membership of NATO
- » Sofia Municipality Bans Parking of Buses at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral
- » New Building of Sofia District Court and the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office Will be Officially Opened Today
- » Bulgarian Ombudsman Organizes Public Discussion on the Differences in Food Quality
- » Sofia will Limit the Speed of Cars in the City Center to 30 km/h
- » Mayor of Panagyurishte Announces State of Emergency in Sredna Gora Due to Lack of Water