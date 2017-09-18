''In a few months, Sofia will be the capital of Europe and I believe it will present itself worthy.'' This is what Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova said at the official session of the Sofia Municipal Council, which took place on September 17, according to Focus News Agency.

" What we have achieved and the way Sofia looks like now show that we have done our job. I believe we can move forward together. In a few months Sofia will be not only our capital, but also the capital of Europe. Thousands of people will be our guests and our task is to showcase its potential. What they will see is what we do." Fandakova said.

Moreover, she said today that Sofia is in talks with the European Investment Bank over financing of new projects including the third line of the Sofia metro and the third phase of its waste processing plant, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.