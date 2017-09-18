Iraq Top Court Rules to Suspend Kurdish Referendum

Iraq's top court has ordered the suspension of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) planned referendum on independence, writes Aljazeera.

The Supreme Court declared on Monday the ruling, which calls for all preparations for the September 25 vote to be halted, following a review of multiple "requests to stop the referendum".

"The supreme court has issued the order to suspend organising the referendum set for September 25 ... until it examines the complaints it has received over this plebiscite being unconstitutional," it said in a statement.

Haider al-Abadi, Iraq's prime minister, had previously demanded the suspension of the referendum.

Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid, reporting from Erbil, said: "So far there has been no reaction after the court order, but this state order is very significant.

"What we see at the moment is that the Iraqi parliament is trying to use all the legal mechanisms that exist in this country and say that the referendum is against the constitution, which the Kurds have signed and helped write in 2005."