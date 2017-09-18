Sofia's Central Railway Station Now Have Video Sign Language Translation

At Sofia’s Central Railway Station tablets have been installed today for video sign language translation, the press center of the National Railway Infrastructure Company announced.

In this way every deaf person will have equal access to the services and the information at the station. The locations of the devices have been marked with special stickers.

The same kind of devices will be installed at the cash desks of the railway stations in Varna and Burgas.

About 200,000 Bulgarian citizens have impaired hearing and a big percentage of them communicate using sign language.

Demonstration of the service will be made tomorrow, 19.09.2017, from 11.00 am on the territory of Sofia Central Station.