Bulgaria: China Arrests Japanese Citizen Suspected of Spying pixabay.com

Chinese authorities on Monday arrested a Japanese citizen suspected of spying, local state media said, Reuters reported.

The arrest was made in the port city of Dalian in the northeastern Liaoning province, which borders North Korea, the official Dalian Daily’s online report said.

The report said Ken Higuchi was being investigated by the Dalian City National Security Bureau on suspicion of spying against China, and that prosecutors had approved his arrest.

The character given for Higuchi’s first name could also be the names Takeshi or Takeru.

