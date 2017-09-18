Earthquake of 4 on the Richter Scale in Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale is registered today in Eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported, quoted by bTV.

According to local media quoted by the seismological Kandilli Observatory in Istanbul, the quake is 4.3 on the Richter scale.

It is registered at 12:41 am and its epicenter is in the Erdzhish Yancuttepe area.

There are no reports of casualties and destruction.