Ryanair Under Pressure to Publish Full List of Cancelled Flights

Ryanair is under pressure to publish a full list of the flights it plans to cancel every day amid growing anger among customers, reported BBC.

The airline said on Saturday it would cancel 40-50 flights every day for the next six weeks, after it "messed up" the planning of pilot holidays.

However, it has so far only published a list of affected flights up until this Wednesday.

Consumer rights group Which? said passengers needed more notice.

"It's essential that Ryanair release a full list of flights that will be affected so that passengers have as much time as possible to make alternate arrangements."

The cancellations could affect up to 400,000 passengers, who will be offered alternative flights or refunds.

Reports on Monday suggested recruitment problems were affecting the airline and that it had lost pilots to rival Norwegian Air.

A Norwegian spokesperson said: "We can confirm that 140 pilots have joined us from Ryanair this year. Pilot recruitment is also underway for more pilots for our new Dublin base opening later this year."

Ryanair has not issued a response to the claims.