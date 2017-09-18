Tram Derailed in Sofia
September 18, 2017, Monday
A tram derailed in Sofia in the morning on 18th of September. Traffic of tram routes 1,6 and 7 was temporarily diverted, the Bulgarian National TV has reported.
The cause of the accident was a mistake of the driver. He had entered the opposite road on which another tram was moving. The driver will be sanctioned, the press center of the Center for Urban Mobility announced.
No pasenger has been uinjured.
The technical problem was removed.
