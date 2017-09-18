Tram Derailed in Sofia

Society | September 18, 2017, Monday // 14:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tram Derailed in Sofia pixabay.com

A tram derailed in Sofia in the morning on 18th of September. Traffic of tram routes 1,6 and 7 was temporarily diverted, the Bulgarian National TV has reported.

The cause of the accident was a mistake of the driver. He had entered the opposite road on which another tram was moving. The driver will be sanctioned, the press center of the Center for Urban Mobility announced.

No pasenger has been uinjured.

The technical problem was removed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tram, sofia, capital, injured
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria