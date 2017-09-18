At 117 Years Died the Oldest Person on Earth

At 117 Years Died the Oldest Person on Earth

The oldest person on earth - Violet Mose-Brown, died at 117, TASS reported. The sad news was announced by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Hawlins.

"Our oldest person in the world, Ms. Violet Mose-Brown, died, 117 years old, in peace," the Prime Minister wrote in Twitter.

Violet Mose-Brown was born on March 10, 1900. Her act of birth was issued by the British authorities because Jamaica gained independence only in 1962. Doyen of Humanity Brown became on April 15 this year after death of the Italian Emma Morano.

Brown has worked for nearly a lifetime on sugar cane plantations. She loved to sing and tried to avoid pork and chicken.

