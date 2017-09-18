Military Training near North Korea by China, Russia, the United States and South Korea

China and Russia have begun a naval military maneuver near North Korea, reports Reuters. The tension on the Korean peninsula has intensified since last Friday, North Korea once again launched a ballistic missile over Japan. The United States also conducted Joint Air Force exercises with South Korea.

China's Zinhua News Agency said the joint military exercises between Russia and China will take place near the Russian city of Vladivostok, which is close to the North Korean border. This is the second part of the marine exercises between the two countries, the first part being held in the Baltic Sea in July. The statement of the Chinese agency does not indicate that the teachings are related to North Korea.

China and Russia have urged the international community to find a peaceful way to resolve the North Korean problem, Reuters reminds. However, the tone towards the Communist side is becoming more sharp, with US Representative at the UN, Niki Hailey, saying on Sunday that diplomatic options before the United Nations are exhausted, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noted that North Korea is a threat to the United States and Europe.

In a New York Times article, the Japanese Prime Minister notes that the international community must remain united and apply the sanctions against North Korea after its multiple missile tests. He identifies the North Korean threat as unprecedented, serious and immediate. In the article, Abe recalls what the UN Security Council's latest steps have been towards North Korea, namely the sanctions adopted on 11 September following the Pyongyang nuclear test of 3 September. The latest missile trials from North Korea are also recalled.

Two US B-1B bombers and four F-35B fifth-generation fighters, in cooperation with South Korean F-15K fighters, today performed exercises in the sky over South Korea.

According to the Ronhap agency, the tests are a response to the latest provocations on the part of North Korea.