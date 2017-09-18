Victoria Tomova is Bulgaria's New Best in Tennis for Women

Victoria Tomova became officially Bulgaria's first tennis racket for women.

22-year-old girl from Sofia, who triumphed with the title of the Allianz Cup tournament in Sofia a week ago, took Tzvetana Pironkova's status as the Bulgarian top tennis player in the world rankings. Tomova climbed with nine places in the WTA ranking and today is №149 with a total of 374 points.

