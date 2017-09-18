Regarding the conclusion in a recent government report that Russia poses a threat to Bulgaria, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov commented that Russia was identified as a threat because of Bulgaria‘s membership of NATO.

,,We conduct ground-based exercises all over Europe, as well as in Bulgaria, all summer. So, in NATO's doctrine, the main threat is Russia - I have said, this is what the report wrote last year. At the same time, we have said that we need to work pragmatically to have Russian tourists, to have an interconnector with Russia for the European gas hub, and to fight together against terrorism‘‘, Borisov stressed.

,,Аs far as I know that’s the reason the Russian Chief Prosecutor will visit Bulgaria this week’’, he added.

The visit comes in pursuance of the cooperation agreement between the prosecutors’ offices of thr two countries. A cooperation programme will be signed during the visit, providing for mutual training of prosecutors and interaction in the sphere of counter-terrorism.

In the words of the Prime Minister, Bulgaria is bound to take the position of NATO, as in the event of war, Russian aircraft will be steered against it. At the same time Borisov emphazied that the Russian side has been abiding by the commitments it has assumed with regard to Bulgaria, the relations between the two countries are pragmatic, friendly relations, adding that Sofia must not undermine its relations with Moscow.