Bulgaria: German Liberals have Demands in order to Support Merkel in the Elections bnt.bg

German liberals want the position of finance ministry in return for support for Angela Merkel in the Sunday election, the German press reports.

The victory of Merkel's Christian Democratic Bloc is almost certain, but it is believed that the party will not get an absolute majority. In addition, the Free Democratic Party also had another imperative condition for a coalition - a denial by Merkel of French President Macron's plans to deepen fiscal integration in the eurozone.

