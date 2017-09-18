German Liberals have Demands in order to Support Merkel in the Elections
Politics | September 18, 2017, Monday // 12:59| Views: | Comments: 0
bnt.bg
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
German liberals want the position of finance ministry in return for support for Angela Merkel in the Sunday election, the German press reports.
The victory of Merkel's Christian Democratic Bloc is almost certain, but it is believed that the party will not get an absolute majority. In addition, the Free Democratic Party also had another imperative condition for a coalition - a denial by Merkel of French President Macron's plans to deepen fiscal integration in the eurozone.
- » Sofia is in Talks with the European Investment Bank Over Financing of New Projects
- » Military Training near North Korea by China, Russia, the United States and South Korea
- » Russia Was Identified as a Threat Because of Bulgaria‘s Membership of NATO
- » The Turkish Army Organizes Military Exercises to the Border with Iraq
- » Kuwait Expelled the DPRK's Ambassador
- » Sofia Municipality Bans Parking of Buses at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)